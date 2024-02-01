Assam Cabinet nods bill to revitalise tourism industry

Guwahati, Feb 1: In a bid to revitalise and promote the tourism industry of the state, the Assam Cabinet gave approval to the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024.

The approval was given during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Wednesday with the expectation that the proposed Bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth through the development of tourism, growth of tourism infrastructure and providing for responsible and sustainable development of tourism, safeguarding Assam’s cultural and natural heritage.

The following are the key features of the proposed Bill:

Registration of all businesses/permitted activities related to tourism (hotels/heritage properties, homestay operators, service apartments, travel agents, etc.)

Institution of Adventure Safety Audit Committee for conducting risk assessment of adventure sites and activities

Penalties to be levied in case of contraventions of the Bill

Powers of the State to issue directions and regulations with respect to activities in tourist areas

The cabinet further approved the following amendment bill to remove the provisions of Village Councils:

Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Deori Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Tiwa Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Moreover, approval was given to the Mising Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to remove the provision of Village Council and increase the strength of General Council retaining the ratio of ST representation as per the existing Act.