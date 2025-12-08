Assam Cabinet nod to 3,000-bigha Silchar airport land, new Sainik School & key projects

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Assam government has decided to hand over 3,000 bighas (nearly 992 acres) of land at Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar district to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a greenfield airport, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the panel had approved an increase of 500 bighas from the earlier plan to allocate 2,500 bighas (826.45 acres) for the proposed airport near Silchar.

"The cabinet approved the transfer of 3,000 bighas at Doloo Tea Estate in Silchar to the AAI for the construction of a greenfield airport," he said, adding that the decision would help secure the Union Cabinet's approval for the project.

The state had earlier proposed the new airport as an alternative to the existing facility at Kumbhirgram, which is a defence airport with limited scope for expansion. In November 2022, the government distributed financial assistance to 1,296 families living at Doloo Tea Estate "as a goodwill gesture".

The land acquisition process had sparked controversy in 2022, with former Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stating that the Centre had not received any proposal for such an airport. It was later clarified that the land was being acquired at AAI’s request. Protests by tea garden workers followed, but the government assured that no worker would be evicted and no jobs would be lost.

Earlier, the government had announced a compensation package of Rs 50 crore for land acquisition across Doloo, Lalbagh, and Mainagarh tea gardens. In June this year, Sarma said a public hearing at Doloo Tea Estate had been completed. Workers represented by the Asom Mojuri Shramik Union (AMSU) expressed dissatisfaction, demanding the return of the acquired land or alternative land for tea cultivation.

Among other cabinet decisions, Sarma said the government approved land allotment to 1,200 families under Mission Basundhara. The cabinet also cleared a joint project between Assam Engineering College and Dassault Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

"The project, to be established over 5,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 243 crore, will offer courses related to aerospace and defence, automotive and electric vehicles," Sarma said. The state will invest Rs 43 crore, while Dassault Systems will contribute Rs 200 crore.

The cabinet granted administrative approval for Assam’s second Sainik School at Longvaku in Karbi Anglong district.

"The school will be built at a cost of Rs 335 crore, of which 80 per cent will be borne by the Ministry of Defence and the remaining 20 per cent by the Assam government," he said.

Additionally, compensation was approved for 884 families affected by land acquisition during construction of a four-lane National Highway in Dima Hasao district.

The cabinet also cleared the Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy, 2025, aimed at transforming the state into a major logistics hub.

It further approved making Assam’s history and geography compulsory subjects for classes 6, 7 and 8, based on recommendations from the high-level committee led by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma.









With inputs from news agencies