Assam cabinet ministers visit families of Pahalgam victims; offer ex gratia

Guwahati, May 24: Cabinet ministers of the Assam government visited the families of four victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and provided an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to each the bereaved families.

Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa visited the family of the Lt. Corporal Tage Hailyang in Arunachal Pradesh, a victim of the April 22 terror attack.

Taking to a microblogging platform, Gorlosa shared, “As a humble tribute under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, we visited the families of the deceased and provide a grant along with condolence letter.”

The state cabinet earlier in May approved extending ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to each of the 26 families affected by the Pahalgam attack. It had also decided that a cabinet minister will personally visit the homes of the deceased to hand over the amount along with a letter of condolence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier shared, “A month has passed since the tragic Pahalgam massacre but the victims will always remain in our hearts & their families in our prayers.”

The Chief Minister added that the gesture by the Assam government is a token of solidarity and empathy from the people of Assam, who have themselves endured the pain of insurgency and terrorism in the past.

Earlier, cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta, Kaushik Rai, and Prasanta Phukan also visited the families of the victims.

Other cabinet ministers are expected to meet the families of the other victims too at their homes in the following days.

Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta visited the family of Indian Navy Lt Vinay Narwal at Karnal in Haryana, who was martyred at Pahalgam and handed over a check of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved families on behalf of the Assam government.

Kaushik Rai visited the family of N Ramachandran in Kerala’s Ernakulam to extend a token of support and solidarity to the family.

Prasanta Phukan visited the home of JS Chandramouli at Visakhapatnam, who also lost his life in the terrorist attack and offered condolences and support on behalf of the people of Assam.

The step taken by the Assam government is seen as a meaningful gesture and a symbol of national unity and resilience to support fellow citizens.