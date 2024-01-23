Assam Cabinet ministers to visit Ram Mandir on Feb 22

Guwahati, Jan 23: As the devotees throng the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya following the consecration ceremony, the Assam cabinet ministers decided to pay a solemn visit to the temple on February 22 for darshan of Lord Ram.

This announcement was made during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Monday, wherein the cabinet expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and extended greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratistha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

It may be mentioned that the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir was held on January 22 by PM Modi in the presence of lakhs of devotees, Bollywood celebrities, politicians, sportsmen and businessmen among others.