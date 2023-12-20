Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika admitted to JMCH

Jorhat, Dec 20: Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) after he fell suddenly ill in Jorhat district on Wednesday.

According to initial information, Pijush Hazarika was feeling unwell since last night after attending several party meetings in the Titabor area on Tuesday.

The superintendent of JMCH informed that a team of doctors under the supervision of specialised doctors are currently treating the minister. The health condition of Hazarika is currently stable, however, he needs some rest.

It has been further learned that he has been discharged from the hospital.