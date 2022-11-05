Assam: Cabinet meeting in Silchar on Nov 11 postponed

Guwahati, Nov 5: In a major development, the much-awaited Cabinet meeting in Silchar which was scheduled to be held of November 11 has been postponed.

Speaking to the Assam Tribune on Saturday, Cachar Deputy Commissioner, Rohan Kumar Jha said that for now the meeting stands postponed while the announcement of the rescheduled date for the meeting is being awaited.

Jha added that the ongoing preparations for the meeting would continue with added momentum.

According to sources, all important meeting is most likely to be held on November 29, for which preparations have been accelerated.

This would the first Cabinet meeting of the State Government in Barak Valley and thus hopes are being pinned on the possible development oriented outcome of the ministerial conglomeration.

Some key decisions related to tackling floods, urban water logging issues, development of Silchar and other parts of Barak Valley, revamping tourism sector in Southern Assam are likely to be taken while some major projects including both-sided guard walls at Rangirkhal canal from Kanakpur to Rangirkhari are likely to be inaugurated.