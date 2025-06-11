Assam Cabinet hikes honorarium for ASHA workers to Rs 4000

Guwahati, June 11: The State Cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to increase the incentives of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and supervisors.

Accordingly, from October 1, ASHA workers will get a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 3,000. Similarly, ASHA supervisors will get an honorarium of Rs 10,200 instead of Rs 9,000.

In the case of ASHA workers, the Central government's share will increase to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 2,000 while the State government's share will be Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000.

For ASHA supervisors, the Central government's share will remain Rs 7,500, but the State government's share will increase to Rs 2,700 from the existing Rs 1,500.

The Cabinet also approved allotment of land to be followed by settlement in favour of 1,011 non-individual juridical entities (educational, religious and sociocultural organisations) - 464 in Sonitpur district, 306 in Golaghat, 205 in Majuli and 36 in Kamrup.

It also approved allotment of government land in favour of 146 government educational institutions, offices, health institutions, Anganwadi centres and other infrastructure projects with 108 and 38 allotments in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts, respectively.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved renaming of the Pollution Control Board, Assam as Assam Pollution Control Board