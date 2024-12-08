Assam Cabinet: Govt approves creation of Barak valley development dept

Guwahati, Dec 8: The State Cabinet on Saturday approved the decision to create the Barak valley development department. The meeting was also attended by four newly inducted ministers.

The Cabinet also decided to offer subsidy to three ethanol production units of the State.

The production units would be given Rs 2 against production of per litre ethanol. 1 In order to streamline the process of providing sports pensions, the Cabinet meet has decided to make it ceiling-free.

Another decision taken by the Cabinet was to provide compensation to the next of kin of prisoners who die due to unnatural reasons and it will range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The one-time compensation structure is as follows:

• Rs 2 lakh for deaths resulting from disputes among prisoners

• Rs 3 lakh for deaths caused by torture or physical abuse by prison staff

• Rs 4 lakh for deaths due to negligence by prison staff or medical personnel

• Rs 3 lakh for prisoner suicides





In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet after its expansion, we resolved to

✅️Create a Barak Valley Development Department

✅️Approve financial support to NOKs of deceased prisoners

✅️Provide incentive to ethanol production to 3 units pic.twitter.com/QX5RqQtWeH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 7, 2024

By-

Staff Reporter