Assam Cabinet decision: Three new flyovers to come up in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 29: In a bid to ease traffic congestion, the Assam Cabinet today announced that three more flyovers will be coming up in Guwahati.

The Assam Cabinet which was for the first time held at Barak Valley decided that the new flyovers will be constructed in Down Town, Kumarpara and Fatashil Ambari.

The decision was aimed at reducing traffic points in Guwahati.







