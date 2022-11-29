84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam Cabinet decision: Three new flyovers to come up in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam Cabinet decision: Three new flyovers to come up in Guwahati
X

Guwahati, Nov 29: In a bid to ease traffic congestion, the Assam Cabinet today announced that three more flyovers will be coming up in Guwahati.

The Assam Cabinet which was for the first time held at Barak Valley decided that the new flyovers will be constructed in Down Town, Kumarpara and Fatashil Ambari.

The decision was aimed at reducing traffic points in Guwahati.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam Cabinet decision: Three new flyovers to come up in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 29: In a bid to ease traffic congestion, the Assam Cabinet today announced that three more flyovers will be coming up in Guwahati.

The Assam Cabinet which was for the first time held at Barak Valley decided that the new flyovers will be constructed in Down Town, Kumarpara and Fatashil Ambari.

The decision was aimed at reducing traffic points in Guwahati.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X