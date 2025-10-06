Assam cabinet clears Rs 564.5-Cr Silchar elevated corridor to ease traffic congestion

Silchar, Oct 6: The Assam Cabinet, on Monday, approved administrative sanction for the construction of an elevated corridor from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari under Phase I, aimed at decongesting Silchar’s busy commercial hub.

The 3.462-km stretch, estimated to cost Rs 564.50 crore, is expected to streamline vehicular movement, reduce travel time, and improve urban mobility in the heart of Barak Valley.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav told The Assam Tribune that a general review meeting regarding three major infrastructure projects in the district was held on Saturday to assess plans and assign responsibilities to the concerned departments.

“The elevated road from Trunk Road will stretch approximately 3.5 km, including its legs and approaches for embarking and disembarking. The commencement of these projects depends on the government issuing necessary instructions,” Yadav said.

The meeting on October 4 was attended by Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty and Mihir Kanti Shome, senior officials from the Public Works Department, and representatives from the district administration.

Besides the elevated corridor, the review also covered the construction of a new bridge over the Barak River at Madhuraghat, aimed at connecting greater Silchar, and the expansion of the Silchar–Hailakandi road from Birbal Bazar to Silchar Medical College into a four-lane route.

Minister Rai emphasised the transformative impact of these projects, saying, “These are not merely road or bridge projects; they are pathways to progress and opportunity. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are determined to ensure their timely and transparent implementation.”

He added that the initiatives would ease traffic congestion, improve inter-district connectivity, and boost the local economy, marking a new phase in Silchar’s urban and regional development.