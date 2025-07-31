Assam Cabinet clears Rs 49.59 Cr drinking water project for Badarpur Town

Silchar, July 31: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, announced that the Cabinet has granted administrative approval for a major drinking water supply project for Badarpur Town, fulfilling a commitment made during a Cabinet meeting held in Silchar on November 29, 2022.

The project, to be executed under the Town Water Supply Scheme, aims to provide 24/7 potable water from the Barak River to residents of Badarpur. The initiative, estimated at Rs 49.588 crore, includes a provision for seven years of operation and maintenance (O-&M).

“This was a promise we made to the people of Barak Valley during the 2022 Cabinet meeting, and I am proud to say we are delivering on it. Alongside ongoing projects in Silchar, Sribhumi, Hailakandi, and Lala, this new scheme for Badarpur reinforces our commitment to ensuring clean and reliable drinking water for every household,” said the Chief Minister.

The scheme’s key objectives are to provide uninterrupted potable water to every household in Badarpur Town using advanced water management practices and technologies and to meet the projected demand of the town up to the year 2057, covering an estimated population of 34,314 residents.

Welcoming the announcement, Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for fulfilling his commitment.

“This project will be a game-changer for the people of Badarpur, especially the twin areas. Residents will soon benefit from a steady and safe water supply,” Paul said.

He also informed that a similar project was recently launched at Sribhumi by Public Health Engineering (PHE), Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai and local community leaders.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty also hailed the Cabinet’s decision.

“I firmly believe these resolutions will accelerate Assam’s development and strengthen infrastructure across Barak Valley,” he said.