Assam Cabinet approves waiver of state govt exam fee for SC/ST students

Guwahati, July 4: In a bid to encourage more participation of youth from SC/ST communities in competitive exam, Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for exemption of examination fees for the service or posts under Government of Assam, for students belonging to these communities.

In the weekly meeting, the cabinet further took the following key decisions:

Ensuring affordable and quality care for kidney patients

In a bid to provide affordable and high-quality dialysis services to patients suffering from kidney ailments, the cabinet approved to operationalising 37 new Hemo-Dialysis Centres in the state with 150 additional Hemo-Dialysis Machines in PPP mode with support from CSR partners

The state government presently runs 41 centres with 277 Hemo-Dialysis Machines where 2,21,116 free dialysis sessions were conducted in 2023-24

Ensuring world-class cancer care