Assam cabinet approves sweeping reforms in taxation, education & urban development

Guwahati, Feb 6: The State Cabinet approved the Draft Assam Value Added Tax (Amendment) Rules, 2025, on Wednesday. These rules will make it easier to keep an eye on the movement of taxable goods from outside the State of Assam. They will do this by letting people know about restrictions and conditions for bringing goods into the state by road, rail, river, air, or mail.

The move will mandate that no person take delivery of goods coming into Assam in any form exceeding 250 litres without valid documents. Directions have been issued to stop the illegal storage, sale, and resale of petrol and diesel immediately.

The Cabinet has accorded approval to the Draft Assam Urban Water Bodies (Preservation and Conservation) Rules, 2025, for the preparation of a district-level schedule of public water bodies and the Assam Municipal Employees (Provincialisation) Bill 2025 to provincialise the services of 1044 municipal employees across 71 municipal boards appointed on or prior to September 2013.

The Cabinet also approved the utilisation of Assamese Language Teacher (ALT) services in both Assamese medium and other medium schools to ensure the benefit of students across the state.

Furthermore, they also approved the regular statute of Bodoland University, Assam, to ensure its smooth functioning and the launch of a web portal to ensure 25 percent seat reservation for children from economically weaker sections in unaided private schools to comply with provisions of the RTE Act.

The cabinet has also approved the Assam Public Distribution of Articles (Amendment) Order, 2025, extending the FPS license renewal period from 3 to 5 years.

Moreover, the cabinet has approved an investment of Rs. 42.72 crore to take up cluster development works in small industries.





By

Staff Reporter