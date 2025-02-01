Assam Cabinet approves Startup & Innovation Policy, creates new dept for startups

Guwahati, Feb 1: To ensure all-round development of Assam as an industrial and investment-friendly State, the Cabinet today approved the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025, Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025 and Assam Action Plan on BioE3 Policy.

Further, to enable eligible people to avail services under Mission Basundhara 3.0, Cabinet approved the application resumption window for MB 3.0 Services till February 15, 2025. Also, honouring their indigenous heritage, Cabinet has approved exemption of three-generation domicile policy in review of Mission Basundhara 2.0 rejected applications to Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Chutia and Ahom communities for extension of services under MB 3.0.

The State Cabinet also approved a proposal to extend the benefit of the enhanced loan threshold limit of Rs 30 lakh to existing 37,277 beneficiaries with an interest subvention of 1 per cent.

In another decision, to supervise the development of startups in Assam and pro-vide policy, funding and mentorship support, Cabinet has approved creation of a new administrative department, "Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startup".

Among the other decisions of the Cabinet are creation of co-district SP posts in the newly created co-districts, de-attachment of personnel who are serving in Kamrup Metro under the pretext of attachment postings and withdrawal of the proposal to reserve three forest areas of Tinsukia district.

"As well all know that there are three proposed reserve forests in Tinsukia district. The State Cabinet decided to denotify and make them revenue villages. This will help the people living there to get land rights," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.