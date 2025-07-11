Assam Cabinet approves SGST reimbursement scheme to boost indigeneous bell metal industry

Guwahati, July 11: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Reimbursement for Indigenous Bell Metal Industries) Scheme, 2025.

Under this scheme, the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) paid by indigeneous bell metal manufacturers in the state will be fully reimbursed, providing a significant financial relief to this traditional industry.

Making the announcement at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The bell metal workers of Sarthebari will pay the GST, and their SGST amount will be reimbursed to them. This is something the cabinet has been working on for a while, and we believe this step will provide much needed financial relief to our indigenous bell metal manufacturers.

In an effort to boost the bell-metal industry, the Chief Minister, during a visit to Sarthebari in September 2022, had announced a Rs 5 crore loan for bell metal manufacturers. During that visit, he declared that loans and credits amounting to Rs 5 crore, availed by various bell-metal industry entrepreneurs, will be converted to grants.

“Neither the principal amount nor the interests will have to be returned,” the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, a number of other schemes and policies were announced in the same meeting.

Earlier, in 2021, under the Mukhya Mantri Tholuwa Udyog Bikash Achoni, the government granted Rs 1 crore to support the bell metal industry, with Rs 50 lakhs specifically earmarked for the purchase of raw materials.

“The remaining amount will be utilised in a phase-wise manner as per the scheme,” government sources shared in 2021.

The SGST reimbursement is among the several steps the Assam government is taking to revive and strengthen the state's renowned bell metal industry.