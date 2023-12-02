Assam Cabinet approves Rs. 100cr of welfare projects in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Guwahati, Dec 2: During the weekly cabinet meeting in Tinsukia district, the Assam Government on Friday approved nearly Rs. 100 crores of welfare projects in various part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

To expedite progress in Tinsukia, the state government has sanctioned Rs. 50 crore for the beautification of Tinsukia District Stadium.

Under the Tinsukia Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), the state government further approved the following projects:

Multi-level car parking in Thana Chariali

ISBT near Tinsukia by-pass

Logistic hub with modern truck terminal

Flyover near Tinsukia Medical College

Development of Bordoloi Nagar Park

Construction of underpass in Rongagora Road and 4-lane crossing

Development and strengthening of Tinsukia Flyover near Napukhuri, Tinsukia

For Chabua LAC, widening, strengthening and beautification of the road from Court Tiniali to DC office to Guru Teg Bahadur School, including drainage for Borguri Industrial Park have been approved.

Under Doomdooma LAC, construction of Sports Complex-cum-Stadium at Doomdooma College, Indoor Stadium-cum-Multipurpose Building at Doomdooma Town Field, RCC Bridge over Doomdooma river and Road overbridge in Doomdooma town have been approved by the state government.

The state government further approved road development and strengthening of Margherita to Changlang Gate connecting Changlang District HQ (8km), Margherita to Namtok Gate (now Arunachal Pradesh) and construction of Jagun Kathasema-Tekeri Brahmajan Road with a bridge over Buridehing River under Margherita LAC.

Under Digboi LAC, construction of multipurpose centre and indoor stadium along with a swimming pool in Tingrai, drainage for Digboi Chariali to Borbil (2km) and a master drain in Makum town have been approved.

Furthermore, Bir Lachit Stadium at Chapakhowa, indoor stadium with swimming pool at Kakopather, development of Bura-Buri Than, construction of Bhupen Hazarika statue-cum-park near Bhupen Hazarika Setu, electrification of Amarpur through grid under Sadiya LAC have been approved.