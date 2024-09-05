Assam cabinet approves new insurance scheme for govt employees; life coverage up to ₹1 Cr

Guwahati, Sept 5: In a move to support its workforce and ensure protection in cases of illness, death, or disability, the Assam cabinet announced a comprehensive insurance policy for state government employees on Wednesday.

The new scheme provides life and disability coverage at no premium cost to the employees. The announcement followed a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma late on Wednesday evening.

Under the policy, state employees will receive ₹10 lakh in life insurance coverage. In the event of accidental death, the coverage will increase to ₹1 crore. The same amount will be offered for total disability, while partial disability will be covered with ₹80 lakh.

“The programme also provides coverage for illness-related deaths, with an additional ₹10 lakh being added to the family’s account,” said Chief Minister Sarma. These benefits will be in addition to the existing entitlements for state employees.

The cabinet also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India or any other Scheduled Commercial Bank handling the salary accounts of state government employees to provide zero-premium-based insurance coverage.

Additionally, the Assam government will provide Durga Puja bonuses to ATCL Tea Garden employees and workers. The cabinet has approved the payment of a 20% bonus to eligible employees and workers of ATCL, totalling ₹8.13 crore.

