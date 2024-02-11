Assam Cabinet approves move to ban 'magical healing' in state

Guwahati, Feb 11: The Assam government on Saturday approved a measure that would outlaw 'magical healing' in the name of therapy and suggest harsh penalties for anybody who engages in the act.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday night.



Accordingly, the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, was adopted by the ministerial council.



The primary goal of the measure is to prohibit and eliminate the practice of magical healing in the name of treating certain congenital diseases such as deafness, dumbness, blindness, physical deformity, and autism.



Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “It will prohibit such healing sessions completely and provide strong punitive action against the ‘healers’ extorting the poor and downtrodden people in the name of treatment."



Sarma said the Cabinet has also decided to implement changes in the state municipal cadres, adding that it has chosen 10 cities or towns for a specific programme on sustainable development.



A state-level steering committee will monitor the implementation of the concept.

