Assam Cabinet approves merging of SEBA & AHSEC

Guwahati, Nov 17: With the aim to develop, regulate and supervise the standards and quality of school education in the state, the Assam Cabinet approved the merger of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam (AHSEC) and it will now be constituted as the ‘Assam State School Education Board’ (ASSEB). The decision was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

The cabinet also gave nod to the Assam Secondary Education (Government Schools) Service (2nd Amendment) Rules, 2023 and the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service (2nd Amendment) Rules, 2023 for streamlining the recruitment procedure of Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers, including Subject Teacher in vocational subjects.

According to the cabinet ministers, the amended rules seek to maintain the pupil-teacher ratio, ensure optimum utilisation of manpower for effective academic support to students and prevent adverse effects on academic activities at the Secondary level in Provincialised/Government Schools.

Furthermore, to enhance the quality of teaching at the elementary level in Provincialised/Government schools, the cabinet decided to amend the Rule 3 Schedule-I of Assam Elementary Educations (Provincialisation) Rules, 2023. The following are the amendments that will be made:

For posts of LP Teachers (Class I-V)

5% of the percentage of marks secured in Higher/Senior Secondary pr equivalent examinations

5% of the percentage of marks secured in D.El.Ed or B.El.Ed examination or Diploma in Education (Special Education)

85% of the percentage of marks secured in ATET/CTET for LP Schools

5 marks for:

i) NCC Certificates (5 marks for “C” Certificates and 3 marks for “B” Certificate)

Or ii) Participation/achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing Assam

Or iii) Participation/achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural activities representing Assam at National Level or Beyond (organized by recognized institutions)

For posts of UP Teachers (Class VI-VIII)

5 % of percentage of marks secured in Higher/Senior Secondary or equivalent examinations

5% of percentage of marks secured in graduation. In case of candidates having ‘Major’ in any subject, the marks secured in the Major subject shall be taken into consideration

5% of the percentage of marks secured in D.El.Ed. or B.Ed. examination or Diploma in Education (Special Eduaction) or B.Ed. (Special Education)

80% of percentage of marks secured in ATET/CTET for Upper Primary Schools

5 marks for:

i) NCC Certificates (5 marks for “C” Certificate and 3 marks for “B” Certificate)

Or ii) Participation/achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing Assam

Or iii) Participation/achievements in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural activities representing Assam at National Level or beyond (orgnaised by recognized institutions)

Meanwhile, the cabinet further took the following key decisions:



Land for Indigenous, Landless Families:

Land to be settled in favour of indigenous, landless families in Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang, Tinsukia and Dhemaji districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0

Land settlement for 3,576 indigenous, landless families in the nine districts

Ensuring Food Grain Supply

For ensuring uninterrupted supply of food grains allocated under National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 to beneficiaries, modification to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for allocation, lifting, transportation and distribution of commodities and inspection of FPS/GPSS/WCCS/LAMPS, etc.

Revised dates for lifting of food grains from Food Corporation of India to doorstep of Fair Price Shops (FPS) will be from 20th to the last day of the previous month of allocation.

Anna Sewa Saptah to be observed from 1st to 10th of the allocation month

Council for Khasi-Jaintia Community

Ex-post facto approval for creation of Khasi-Jaintia Development Council

Separate Entry to be Proposed for Biate

The State Government to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India for inclusion of ‘Biate’ as a separate entry and exclusion of ‘Biate, Biete’ from the list under “7. Any Kuki Tribes including” (as specified in the entry 7 of “Part II-Assam-I-In the autonomous districts of Karbi Anlong and North Cachar Hills”) in the Schedule to the Constitutions (ST) Order, 1950, as amended

Honorarium for Nominated Members of Municipal Boards