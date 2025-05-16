Cabinet approves dairy plant by AMUL, foodgrain subsidies, & ICT instructor benefits

Guwahati, May 16: The Assam cabinet, led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, took several key decisions during its meeting held on Friday. The highlights include a strategic collaboration with AMUL for dairy development, introduction of subsidised foodgrains for the poor, financial and welfare benefits for ICT instructors, and major private investment proposals approved under the IIPA.

In a move aimed at strengthening Assam's dairy infrastructure, the Cabinet approved the lease of 20 bighas of land to AMUL for setting up a state-of-the-art dairy processing plant at the Institute of Farm Management Campus in Rani. The plant, with an impressive capacity of processing 1 lakh litres of milk per day, is expected to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore, potentially rising up to Rs 150 crore.

This initiative is expected to directly benefit nearly 20,000 dairy farmers in the state and is a result of the MoU signed with AMUL during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. The facility is poised to not only enhance dairy production but also generate rural employment and boost income for farmers.

To support low-income households, the Cabinet has also approved the rollout of subsidised masur dal, sugar, and salt to NFSA (National Food Security Act) beneficiaries. The distribution will commence in select districts from October 2025, and expand statewide from November 2025.

Each commodity will be provided in separate packets, giving consumers the option to purchase individually. The final subsidised prices are:

Masur Dal – Rs 69/kg

Sugar – Rs 38/kg

Salt – Rs 10/kg

This initiative aims to make essential food items more affordable and accessible to economically weaker sections.

To attract private investment and spur employment, the Cabinet approved two investment proposals under the Industrial and Investment Promotion Act (IIPA). These projects bring a total investment of Rs 457.98 crore and are expected to create job opportunities for approximately 1,000 individuals.

This decision is part of the government’s continued effort to position Assam as an investment-friendly destination and to boost industrial activity in the state.

In a significant welfare move, the Cabinet approved the enhancement of monthly honorarium for 1,313 part-time ICT (Information and Communication Technology) instructors under the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Computer Literacy Programme. From October 2025, the honorarium will be increased to Rs 20,000 per month.

In addition, the Cabinet also approved:

A service guarantee for ICT instructors up to the age of 60 years.

Eligibility of ICT employees under welfare schemes such as the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana, Apun Ghar, and Apun Bahan schemes.

These steps are aimed at improving job security and providing financial stability to ICT educators who play a vital role in digital education across Assam.