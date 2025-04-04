Cabinet approves bilingual communication, resolves Koch Rajbongshi citizenship issue

Guwahati, April 4: In a significant move towards linguistic inclusivity, the Assam Cabinet has decided to implement bilingual government communication across the state from April 15, 2025. Additionally, the state government has resolved to withdraw all pending cases against 28,000 Koch Rajbongshi people in the Foreigners’ Tribunals, affirming their indigenous status.

Starting April 15, all government directives, laws, and notifications will be published in both English and Assamese. Recognizing the linguistic diversity of Assam, the Cabinet has also decided that official communication in the Barak Valley will be available in Bengali, while in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), documents will be published in Bodo alongside Assamese and English.

To facilitate a smooth transition, an application named “Basini” will be introduced, assisting officials in adapting to the new system. The policy has been formulated in consultation with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), ensuring that linguistic representation aligns with regional requirements.

In a major relief to the Koch Rajbongshi community, the Assam Cabinet has decided to immediately withdraw 28,000 pending cases from the Foreigners’ Tribunals. The government acknowledged that the Koch Rajbongshis are indigenous people of Assam and should not have been subjected to legal battles over their citizenship status. This decision is expected to bring relief to thousands who have been entangled in lengthy court cases.

Earlier, the state government's decision to grant the Koch-Rajbongshi community protected status in certain tribal belts sparked opposition from various tribal organisations. At a meeting in Sonapur on April 2, representatives from different groups voiced their dissent. In response, the tribal organisations announced a public awareness campaign scheduled for April 8, urging intellectuals, community leaders and the public to engage in discussions on the implications of the govt's decision and to strategise further actions.



