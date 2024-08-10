Assam Cabinet approves amendment for Moran & Matak communities

Guwahati, Aug 10: With an aim to empower local communities, the Assam Cabinet on Friday approved an amendment to the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020, and the Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020, with the goal of increasing representation for the Moran and Matak communities.

The key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting are:



Empowering the Moran & Matak Communities

To ensure that the aspirations of the Moran and Matak communities are fulfilled and they get adequate representation, the Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Moran Autonomous Council Act, 2020 (as amended) and Matak Autonomous Council Act, 2020 (as amended) to enhance the numbers of constituencies from 22 (twenty-two) to 27(twenty-seven) each in both the Councils for placing before the Assam Legislative Assembly

Upon amendment, both the General Councils will consist of 30 members each of which 27 will be directly elected and 3 will be nominated by Govt in concurrence with the Autonomous Councils from amongst the group of communities residing in the Council areas and not otherwise represented in the General Council

Of the 27 elected seats22 seats each will be reserved for Moran and Matak communities respectively4 seats will be reserved for Women in both Councils

1 seat will be reserved for the General community in both councils

Promoting Assam as a preferred destination for IT Parks/Electronics Manufacturing Clusters(EMCs)

• To boost Assam's prospects as a preferred destination for setting up a manufacturing base of Electronics & Information Technology, the Cabinet has accorded approval to Land & Space Lease Management Policy, 2024 for Information Technology Parks/Electric Manufacturing Clusters In Assam

• This policy would enable the investors/potential investors to access a defined framework for occupancy of land/built-up space at IT Parks/EMCSin Assam and shall apply to all the lands and built-up spaces, placed at the disposal of Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) by Govt of Assam

• The policy will support Tech City projects in generating 8,000 direct and more than 1,00,000 indirect employment potential

Providing Relief to Small Traders

To provide succour to small traders from challenges faced due to the notices issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Taxes on GST related matters, the Cabinet has accepted the report of the Cabinet sub-committee set up to deliberate upon this matter

The key directions of the Cabinet on this matter are as follows-

• Basis the findings about doubtful algorithms and other parameters, 10,484 cases of 2017-18 and 15,529 cases of 2018-19 can be taken for Sup moto rectification u/s 161 of Assam GST Act' 2017 on case-to-case basis within 3 months under the ambit of the GST law

• For cases pertaining to 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, the notices generated based on Big Data Analytics Software (BDAS) shall be dealt with as per the guidelines of the new SOP. The threshold for notices to be issued with the assistance of BDAS will be 5 lakh

• The issues are expected to be resolved within a 3-month period judiciously in order to ensure no harassment to taxpayers/Traders and compliance with the GST framework

Streamlining Availability of Teachers

• In the academic Interest of students, the Cabinet has accorded approval to The Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service (ThirdAmendment) Rules, 2024 and The Assam Secondary Education (Government Schools) Service (Third Amendment) Rules, 2024

• These Amendments will regulate the conditions of service and shall facilitate the recruitment of Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) in Provincialized and Govt Schools in the State.

• This decision will facilitate availability of 1,766 Graduate Teachers

• (Mathematics) across Assam and enhance quality of maths teaching for secondary students of the State

Honouring Bodo Accord, 2020

• To honour the Bodo Accord of 2020 and implement the clauses under the Accord, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the proposal for inclusion of 19 villages into Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)

• The 19 villages shall be excluded from Biswanath District and Sonitpur District, as applicable, and included in Udalguri District of BTR

Boosting Manpower of Engineering Colleges and Polytechnics

• To ensure smooth working of the 2 Engineering Colleges and 11 Polytechnics in the State, Cabinet has accorded approval to engagement of 221 Grade IV posts (on contractual basis)









— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2024




