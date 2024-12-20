Assam Cabinet approves 40% stake in Namrup fertiliser unit

Guwahati, Dec 20: In a major step towards the revival of Namrup fertiliser plant, the State Cabinet today approved the decision to take a 40 per cent ownership share of the fourth unit of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited.

The State government will have to shell out around Rs 4,000 crore in this process, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Further, the Cabinet approved another decision regarding Mission Basundhara scheme wherein religious institutions, clubs and educational institutions would have to provide their registration certificates before handing over the settlement order of the plot and not during the time of applying.

In another decision, the Cabinet has also allocated funds for the construction of a Judicial township in North Guwahati.

The Chief Minister told media persons that the State government has prohibited the holding of any protest programmes in front of Raj Bhavan and police has registered a case against those who have created untoward scenes on Wednesday.