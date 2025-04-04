Assam Cabinet announces youth committees for embankment protection

Guwahati, April 4: The Assam government has decided to engage youth volunteers to monitor embankments in a major step towards flood control. The initiative aims to prevent breaches and ensure timely intervention during the flood season.

Under this program, 10-15 young volunteers will be appointed in different locations, each responsible for monitoring an 8-10 km stretch of embankments.

The volunteers will be equipped with essential flood-fighting gear, including raincoats, torches, gumboots, and geobags. They will immediately alert authorities about any signs of weakness or potential breaches, enabling prompt action. At the end of their service period in October, these volunteers will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “Engaging the youth in flood control efforts will not only help protect Assam’s embankments but also foster a sense of responsibility and preparedness. This initiative will allow real-time response to potential breaches, minimising damage and ensuring community safety.”

The Assam Cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 190 crore for the free distribution of medicines in government hospitals. This move aims to provide medical relief to economically weaker sections, ensuring access to essential healthcare services.

Further, addressing job creation and infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs 142 crore for constructing a working women’s hostel in Jagiroad. This facility will accommodate 1,000 women who will soon be employed at a semiconductor plant in the region. The move is expected to boost employment opportunities and support Assam’s growing industrial sector.

With these initiatives, the Assam government is focusing on long-term flood management, healthcare accessibility, and employment-driven infrastructure development.