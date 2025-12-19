Assam Cabinet amends Land Ceiling Rules, empowers DCs to acquire surplus land

Guwahati, Dec 19: The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the Amendment of the Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holding Rule, 1957, on the strength of which District Commissioners have been empowered to take necessary steps to acquire ceiling surplus land and later transfer it to the deserving beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also approved the decision to allocate 607 bighas of land for setting up a Group Centre of CRPF in Dhemaji.

Another decision to provide land patta to more than 308 families across the State was given a go-ahead.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the allocation of land for setting up a new factory for the Assam Valley Fertiliser Corporation (Ammonia-Urea project) at Namrup. The foundation stone would be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21.





By

Staff Reporter