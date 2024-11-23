Assam by-polls results: Early trends show NDA leading in 4, Congress in 1 of 5 seats

Guwahati, Nov 23: As counting for the by-elections in Assam along with 13 states begins on Saturday, early trends suggest National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in four legislative assembly constituencies and Congress is leading in one constituency at 11.30 am.

As per the data provided by Election Commission of India (ECI), a neck-to-neck battle is underway in Samaguri constituency as Congress’ Tanzil Hussain is leading with 15,100 votes against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, who has secured 14,457 votes.

Samaguri had been the focus since the announcement of the election dates due to the reports of severe pre-poll violence in the constituency.

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is leading with 16,856 votes, while Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha is close second with 10,072 votes.

In Sidli, Nirmal Kumar Brahma of BJP’s ally Unites People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL), is leading with 36,173 votes in the fifth round of counting while Bodoland Peoples Front (BPL) Suddho Kumar Basumatary has managed 21,728 votes.

Furthermore, BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate and wife of Barpeta MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Diptimayee Choudhury is leading with 24,916 votes in the fifth round of the counting, while Brajenjit Singha of Congress is second with 15,949 votes in Bongaigaon.

Behali, the constituency that had been in focus over candidate selection leading to split of opposition alliance Asom Sonmolito Morcha (ASOM), Diganta Ghatowar of BJP is leading with 28,450 votes in the seventh round of counting, while Congress’ Jayanta Borah is close second with 22,864 votes.