Assam by-polls on Nov 13: 38 candidates vie for 5 seats

Guwahati, Oct 26: A total of 38 candidates filed their nomination papers for the November 13 by-election to five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Assam till Friday, the last date for filing of nominations.

“The total number of candidates who have filed nominations is 38,” stated an official statement, without providing a break-up about the number of nominations filed in each constituency.

By-elections will be held in five LACS of the State- Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30. Polling will take place on November 13. Counting of votes will be done on November 23.

Senior NDA constituent BJP has fielded candidates from Behali, Samaguri and Dholai, and left the Bongaigaon seat to its alliance partner AGP and the Sidli constituency to UPPL. On the other hand, the opposition Congress is in the fray in all five seats. There was a split in the opposition camp and the CPI(ML) Liberation is contesting one seat and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting from two LACs.

Notably, the MLAs of Behali (Ranjit Dutta of BJP), Samaguri (Rakibul Hussain of Congress), Bongaigaon (Phani Bhusan Choudhury of AGP), Sidli (Joyanta Basumatary of UPPL), and Dholai (Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP) got elected to the Lok Sabha in the General Elections 2024 and quit their membership of the Assembly.

