Assam by-polls: Dynastic politics take centre stage

Guwahati, Oct 22: As the November 13 by-elections approach for five constituencies in Assam, the rhetoric against dynastic politics has taken a back seat, with both the ruling alliance and opposition parties nominating relatives of prominent political figures.

The by-elections for the five assembly constituencies - Samaguri, Dholai, Sidli, Behali and Bongaigaon are scheduled for November 13, with the counting of votes set for November 23.

The Congress party, aiming to maintain its hold on the Samaguri Assembly constituency, has selected Tanzil Hussain, the son of long-serving MP Rakibul Hussain, to contest the seat vacated by his father after winning the Dhubri parliamentary constituency in the recent general elections.

Similarly, in Dholai, the Congress has put forth Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, the son of two-time former MLA Diganta Chandra Purkayastha, for the upcoming by-polls.

Dhrubajyoti, after filing his nominations today, expressed his commitment to the constituency, stating, “My father, late Digendra Chandra Purkayastha, was first elected as an MLA from Dholai in 1972, and his deep connection with the people is something I consider a blessing. I firmly believe we must not divide people for political gains. Hence, I feel it is a fight to save the Constitution, and if given a chance, I would use my experience to work for the people, who are visibly struggling under the current regime.”

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for its opposition to dynastic politics, faces scrutiny for its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which has also chosen a candidate with political ties.

Dipti Mayee Choudhury, the wife of former Bongaigaon MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury, has been fielded as the AGP candidate after her husband secured the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat this year.

This decision did not come without controversy; several party leaders resigned in opposition to her candidacy. Despite the internal dissent, Phani Bhushan Choudhury emphasised party unity, stating, “Irrespective of whoever gets the ticket, I want my party to win the Bongaigaon seat.”

As parties aim to capitalise on the influence of established political families this by-polls, it will be interesting to see the voters' response to the ongoing debate between dynastic leadership and new, independent voices.