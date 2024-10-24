Assam by-polls: AAP fields candidates for two seats; Kejriwal to campaign

Guwahati, Oct 24: Amidst friction within the Opposition alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates filing nominations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam has decided to contest in two of the assembly constituencies bound for by-elections.

In an official announcement, the party declared Nurul Amin Choudhury as its candidate for the Samaguri assembly constituency and Ananta Gogoi as its candidate for the Behali constituency.

Reportedly, the AAP made this decision after several party leaders petitioned for candidacy in the by-elections.

According to sources within AAP Assam, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will participate in the campaign for the by-elections in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will also join the election campaign, the party has claimed.

Meanwhile, the Opposition's efforts to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming by-polls for five Assam Assembly seats have collapsed after Congress decided to go solo in the Behali constituency, nominating BJP turncoat Jayanta Bora as its candidate.

However, the Asom Sanmilito Morcha (ASOM) has moved ahead with its alliance and announced Lakhikanta Kurmi as the candidate from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).