Assam by-poll: BJP accuses Congress of election code violation during silent period

Guwahati, Nov 14: A day after the conclusion of the by-polls to five Assam Assembly constituencies, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the "silent period", which lasted from 5 pm on Monday until polling began at 7 AM on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pijush Hazarika, alleged that Congress leaders and workers continued their campaigning during the period and even visited polling booths, a breach of the MCC guidelines that prohibit any political activity during this time.

Hazarika particularly slammed Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi for allegedly campaigning in Behali during the silent period.

He said, "Gogoi was at Behali and campaigned during the silent period, which is a sheer violation of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct. We have visual proof that he was there. I just want to ask him under which law is that permitted?"

The Minister also criticised the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, calling him a "dynast" who thinks he can disregard the law. "It doesn’t suit a leader of his stature to violate Election Commission's rules," Hazarika added.

Hazarika further alleged that over 100 Congress workers and leaders from outside Behali had been stationed in the constituency during the silent period, violating the election rules.

"The members of Congress exhibit the Constitution when they go to the Lok Sabha, but now they're the ones who are not following it," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Utpal Gogoi, the Charaideo District Congress president, was detained by the Jinjia police for allegedly violating the MCC in Behali.

Congress leaders and workers in the area said that Utpal Gogoi had arrived at the residence of his colleague, Jainul Haque Mullah, for lunch when the police detained him. They termed the detention unlawful, claiming the police had no legal grounds for their action. The Congressman was released on Thursday morning.









Gaurav Gogoi has to answer for his act during the silent period of the recently held #AssamByeElections in Behali LAC. pic.twitter.com/JKNFyCHqPo — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) November 14, 2024



