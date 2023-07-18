Assam: Businessman stabbed and looted in Goroimari

Guwahati, Jul 18: In a terrifying incident, a three member gang of dacoits attacked a businessman in Goroimari in Assam's Kamrup district, on Monday night.

According to reports, the miscreants stabbed the businessman using a sharp object and looted Rs. 5,80,000 in cash.

The incident occurred when the businessman identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique was heading towards his home from his shop.

Following the attack Siddique sustained serious injuries and was immediately transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the locals who witnessed the incident took action and chased the criminals and successfully nabbed one of the culprits, identified as Qayum Ali, while the others managed to escape.

Reportedly, Ali was handed over to the police for further investigation.