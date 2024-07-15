Assam: Businessman shot dead by miscreants in Goalpara

Goalpara, Jul 15: A firing incident has come to light in Assam’s Goalpara district, where a businessman was shot dead by miscreants.

The incident occurred on the Agia-Goalpara road on Sunday evening.



As per sources, some unidentified miscreants stopped Ashok Goel’s car and opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.



Following the incident, police immediately reached the spot and took the body to Goalpara Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.



The police have also launched an investigation into the matter.



This terrifying incident has sent a shockwave across the area.

