Assam businessman shot dead at point-blank range; 3 held

Guwahati, May 25: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants allegedly shot and killed a businessman at Bilasipara area in Dhubri district of Assam on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Baser Ali, who was an established businessman and well-known figure of the region.

Reportedly, Ali was shot at point blank range at Bhairabganj area in Bilasipara and died on spot.

Local police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem reports. They also recovered an empty cartridge from the crime scene.

Police have apprehended three suspects regarding the incident, however, their identities are yet to be disclosed.

It is suspected that the businessman was allegedly killed over a financial dispute.

However, the exact reason behind the heinous crime will be ascertained after the police investigation.