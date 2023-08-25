Assam: Businessman brutally attacked in Nagaon

Guwahati, Aug 25: In a terrifying incident a businessman was brutally attacked by some miscreants and robbed of lakhs in Haibargaon of Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

According to reports Around 8 pm the miscreants barged into a business establishment and attacked the businessman identified as Vinod Jain with a knife.

However, when Vinod shouted for help the miscreants fled from the spot.

Following the incident locals rescued Vinod Jain and took him to hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile upon receiving information Nagaon police reached the spot and immediately started initiated an investigation.