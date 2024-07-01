Assam: Bus falls into ditch on NH 115, several injured

Margherita, Jul 1: Amidst the flood situation in Assam, a tragic incident unfolded where a passenger bus met with an accident on National Highway 115 in Sadiya on Monday.

The bus en route to Tinsukia lost control and fell into a ditch, leaving several injured.



The mishap occurred at Chapakhowa village.



As per the information received, the driver and several passengers sustained serious injuries.



According to eyewitnesses, around 4–5 passengers were on board when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, people have alleged that accidents often take place in that area due to discrepancies in road construction.