Assam bus drivers to halt bus services on January 5-6

Guwahati, Jan 4:Amid the recently passed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) bill by the Centre, the All Assam Day-Night (P) Super Bus Drivers Union will observe a two-day strike on January 5 and 6, 2024.

As per sources, the strike will halt all passenger and freight vehicles in the entire North Eastern region for 48 hours, as announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

The decision came after discussions among various motor workers' unions in the Northeast.

If the government doesn't take action to repeal the Act, the union has threatened to permanently shut down commercial vehicles after the two-day walkout.