Assam: Bus carrying picnic party collides with car; 24 injured

Hailakandi, Jan 16: After almost two weeks of the Dergaon tragic incident, another major accident took place injuring as many as twenty-four people, including twenty children, in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on National Highway No. 53 at Katakhal, about 25 kms from Hailakandi town, at around 10.30 am.

A bus carrying a picnic party was coming from Silchar and collided with an Alto car. Following the collision, the bus fell and overturned into a nearby paddy field.

The local people rescued the injured passengers and rushed them to the nearby Sarojini Hospital. Four people were later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot, rescued the vehicles, and regularised the traffic on the busy highway.