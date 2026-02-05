Assam building world-class cultural spaces to boost theatre: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 5: Assam government is committed to creating world-class cultural spaces that provide theatre practitioners with advanced technical facilities while preserving Assam's artistic traditions, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly reconstructed Sivasagar Natya Mandir, Sarma noted that the state has witnessed the creation of several landmark cultural institutions in recent years aimed at strengthening Assam's theatre ecosystem.

Referring to major initiatives, the Chief Minister cited the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati, the Sri Sri Damodardev International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, the Sri Sri Badala Padma Ata Kalatirtha auditorium at Madhavdev Kalakshetra in Narayanpur, and a newly built 1,000-seat state-of-the-art auditorium in Lakhimpur.

These facilities, he said, have opened new avenues for performers and helped position Assam's theatre on a global platform.

He also added that the construction of district-level town halls, cultural centres and auditoriums across Assam is creating opportunities for grassroots theatre groups and young artistes to showcase their talent closer to home.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, these decentralised facilities are essential for sustaining the theatre movement beyond major urban centres. Beyond infrastructure, the Chief Minister said the state government has placed equal emphasis on the welfare of artistes.

He highlighted initiatives such as one-time financial assistance, expansion of the artiste’s pension scheme, grants for theatre festivals and workshops, and the introduction of a health insurance scheme for artistes.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed confidence that these combined measures would encourage creative expression and ensure the continuity of Assam's vibrant theatre tradition.

He said the reopening of the reconstructed Sivasagar Natya Mandir symbolises the Assam government's resolve to nurture cultural institutions that have shaped the state's intellectual and artistic life for generations.

IANS