Assam budget to bring positive reforms for tea industry, assures minister Kaushik Rai

Silchar, Feb 16: Minister Kaushik Rai has assured that the upcoming state budget, scheduled for March 10, will bring positive updates for the tea industry. Speaking at the 124th Annual General Meeting of the Surma Valley Branch of the Indian Tea Association (SVBITA) on Saturday, Rai reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing tea production, resolving power crises, and ensuring the welfare of tea workers.

Acknowledging the pressing issues faced by tea gardens, Rai admitted that erratic power supply has been a major hindrance to production. However, he assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government is actively working on solutions.

“The power crisis in tea gardens will be resolved to a great extent by 2027,” Rai stated. He further urged tea planters and industry representatives to actively participate in the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which aims to bring industry stakeholders and policymakers together for the sector's sustainable growth.

During the meeting, Ishwar Bhai Ubhadia, Chairman of SVBITA, highlighted the severe impact of climate change on tea production in Barak Valley. He revealed that since 1998, tea production in the region has dropped from 56 million kg to 40 million kg in 2024, marking a loss of 16 million kg over the years.

Erratic weather patterns, natural disasters, pest infestations, and labor absenteeism—which currently stands at 50 percent—have severely affected tea plantations.

“In 2024, the tea industry faced contradictions with production. Tea output dipped by 0.36 percent compared to the previous year. Additionally, ongoing global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war and the political situation in Bangladesh are impacting tea trade,” Ubhadia stated. To combat these issues, he urged planters to adopt Artificial Intelligence-based climate-resilient techniques and invest in sustainable farming resources.

Arijit Raha, Secretary General of the Indian Tea Association (ITA), announced an MoU with Solidaridad Asia to implement pilot projects on regenerative agriculture in the region. He expressed optimism that such initiatives would help identify carbon credits for the tea sector, potentially unlocking new commercial benefits.

“Depending on the success of these pilot projects, we aim to scale up our efforts to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures and pest activities in Barak Valley's tea gardens,” Raha said. He also stressed on collaborating with Assam University Silchar and other allied institutions to enhance tea production.

Meanwhile, Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice Chancellor of Assam University Silchar, underscored the urgent need for a new marketing strategy to promote Assam tea. He advocated for product diversification to sustain the industry amid changing market demands.

The meeting concluded with Sanjay Bagchi, Secretary of SVBITA, thanking all stakeholders, including shramik unions, for their commitment to addressing the challenges facing tea production.

With the state government’s promise of new policy initiatives in the March 10 budget, tea planters and industry stakeholders remain hopeful that Assam’s tea sector will regain momentum, ensuring sustainability and economic stability in the coming years.

By staff correspondent