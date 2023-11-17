Assam budget session for 2024-25 to commence from February 5

Guwahati, Nov 17: The Assam Cabinet has announced that the state budget session of the state Legislative Assembly for the fiscal year 2024-25 will commence from February 5, 2024.

The date for the budgetary session was fixed during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Thursday wherein the state ministers decided to begin the session from the first week of February 2024.

It may be mentioned that the budget session for the financial year 2023-24 was held from March 10 and ended on April 5.

Several major announcements were during the budget session putting special emphasis on women empowerment and education.