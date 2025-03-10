Assam Budget 2025-26: Structured push for women’s welfare, entrepreneurship & safety

Guwahati, March 10, 2025: In its budget 2025-26, the government put up a strong focus on women’s empowerment and welfare, introducing several initiatives aimed at enhancing financial independence, education, healthcare, and safety.

These measures seek to boost women’s participation in the workforce, provide social security, and create new opportunities for economic self-reliance.

Financial assistance & economic empowerment

A major highlight of the budget is the increase in financial assistance under the Orunodoi Scheme, which provides direct cash transfers to economically disadvantaged women.

For this financial year, the monthly assistance has been raised from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,400 with the government expecting to benefit over 37.2 lakh women by the end of it. This enhanced support aims to help families cope with rising living costs, ensuring better access to food, healthcare, and education.

To promote women-led businesses and entrepreneurship, the government has introduced a Women Start-up Fund, offering interest-free loans and direct financial grants for women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

This initiative will empower women to establish and scale their businesses, creating employment and economic opportunities in both urban and rural areas.

The Swanirbhar Naari Scheme, which supports traditional handloom weavers, has also been expanded. Women engaged in weaving will receive increased financial incentives through direct bank transfers, enabling them to sustain and grow their businesses.

The government has also announced special financial aid for women artisans, promoting Assam’s rich textile and handicraft traditions.

Additionally, the budget includes new policies to facilitate land ownership for women, ensuring better property rights and financial security. A dedicated Women’s Economic Empowerment Cell will be set up to oversee the effective implementation of these initiatives.

The newly launched Lakhpati Baideo Scheme focuses on creating one lakh rural women entrepreneurs through skill training, mentorship programmes, and financial aid. Women will receive training in various fields, including agriculture, digital marketing, and small-scale industries, enabling them to achieve financial independence.

Health & Social Welfare

For working mothers, the government plans to establish 200 new crèches across Assam, ensuring safe childcare facilities at workplaces and industrial hubs. This move will support women’s participation in the workforce, particularly in formal employment sectors.

To strengthen maternal and child healthcare, the government has expanded the Matri Suraksha Yojana, which provides financial assistance for institutional deliveries and postnatal care.

Pregnant women from economically weaker sections will now receive Rs 10,000 for hospital deliveries, in addition to free maternal healthcare services, including free C-sections and neonatal care.

The government has also proposed an increase in nutrition support for pregnant and lactating mothers under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, ensuring better maternal and child health outcomes.

Recognising the need for mental health support for women, a state-wide helpline and counseling centres will be established, providing psychological assistance to women facing stress, domestic challenges, or workplace issues.

Safety & social security

A major step in women’s safety is the expansion of Sakhi One-Stop Centres, which provide legal, medical, and psychological support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse. These centres will be set up in all districts, ensuring easy access for women in distress.

The government has also introduced the Shakti Sadan Scheme, which will establish short-term shelter homes for women in vulnerable situations, including victims of domestic violence, trafficking, and abandonment.

To enhance women’s safety in public spaces, the government has proposed:

Deployment of more women police personnel in urban and rural areas

Installation of CCTV cameras in public transport and crowded areas

Fast-track courts for crimes against women, ensuring quicker justice

Housing and welfare for single women & widows

Under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Awas Yojana, the government will construct one lakh houses for widows and single women from low-income backgrounds. This initiative aims to provide secure housing and improve their economic stability. Special subsidised home loans will also be offered to women buying property for the first time.

Additionally, the budget introduces a Pension Scheme for Widows and Single Women, providing financial assistance to those without a stable income source.

The Assam Budget 2025-26 has made women’s empowerment a top priority, introducing a multi-dimensional approach to financial independence, healthcare, education, and safety. With enhanced welfare schemes, economic opportunities, and strong legal protection, the government aims to create an inclusive and supportive environment for women across the state.