Assam: BTC imposes ban on fishing till July 15

Kokrajhar, April 4: In a bid to safeguard fingerlings, eggs, and fish species and increase their population in BTR during the reproductive season of fish, the Bodoland Territorial Council imposed restrictions on fishing with effect from April 1 to July 15, 2024.

According to the official notification, restrictions have been imposed on catching or killing brood fishes (fish carrying eggs) of the species, namely, Rahu (Catla), Chital, Ghoria, Khoria, Mirika, Mali (Calbasu or Koliajara), Pathia (Mahasul), and Kuri (Gonius), etc., during the breeding season of fishes.

Use of borjal, bhorjal, fasijal, mahajal, and all such kinds of nets with mesh squares having less than 7cm bar or 17cm mesh in any proclaimed fishery or so till July 15, 2024 is strictly prohibited.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the use of above nets or any other nets with a mesh having squares less than two and a half inches square during the period in any proclaimed fishery or so.











