85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Brother kills sister's husband over family feud

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Brother kills sisters husband over family feud
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Biswanath Chariali, Sep 21: A sensational murder took place at Gingia tea estate of Assam under Behali assembly constituency on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, a brother-in- law identified as Lob Munda , attacked his sister’s husband, Lucas Tati with a machete from behind, inside the factory of Gingia tea estate.

As per sources, the horrible incident took place due to a family feud.

Meanwhile, Gingia police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Brother kills sisters husband over family feud

Biswanath Chariali, Sep 21: A sensational murder took place at Gingia tea estate of Assam under Behali assembly constituency on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, a brother-in- law identified as Lob Munda , attacked his sister’s husband, Lucas Tati with a machete from behind, inside the factory of Gingia tea estate.

As per sources, the horrible incident took place due to a family feud.

Meanwhile, Gingia police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X