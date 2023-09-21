Assam: Brother kills sister's husband over family feud

Biswanath Chariali, Sep 21: A sensational murder took place at Gingia tea estate of Assam under Behali assembly constituency on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, a brother-in- law identified as Lob Munda , attacked his sister’s husband, Lucas Tati with a machete from behind, inside the factory of Gingia tea estate.

As per sources, the horrible incident took place due to a family feud.

Meanwhile, Gingia police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.