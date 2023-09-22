Assam: Broker arrested for extorting money from cancer patient

Bajali, Sep 22: In an unusual incident, a broker was arrested after he collected money from a cancer patient on behalf of a doctor at Barpeta Cancer Centre.

As per sources the doctor identified as Dr Kiran K allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 1,34,000 through the broker, identified as Amarjyoti Mudia, for surgery conducted on a cancer patient.

It may be mentioned that the doctor first informed that the patient would be operated completely free of cost as per the facility available through the Ayushman card. But soon after the surgery, Dr Kiran K demanded money in the name of the patient's surgery through the broker.

Meanwhile, the Barpeta police caught the broker red-handed while taking Rs. 5000 from the patient’s relatives.

Earlier the relatives of the patient paid an amount of Rs. 10,000 through online payment for the surgery.

On Thursday, when the broker was about to take Rs. 5000 cash, Barpeta police caught him red-handed and arrested him.

Further investigation is underway.