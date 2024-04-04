Assam: BPF announces candidate for Barpeta LS constituency

Kokrajhar, Apr 4: The president of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Hagrama Mohilary, announced the party's candidate for Barpeta constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the BPF's central office in Kokrajhar district.

The party has nominated Samesh Uddin for the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.



BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary declared the candidate's name today, soon after inaugurating the election steering committee office in Kokrajhar.



It may be mentioned that BPF is set to contest five candidates in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam. BPF has already declared Kampa Borgoyary as the party candidate for Kokrajhar, Durga Das Boro for Darrang-Udalguri, and Raju Deuri for Sonitpur.



Meanwhile, the Guwahati candidate has not been announced yet.



Samesh Uddin expressed his happiness at nominating him for the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency and claimed that the BPF would win the seat by a huge margin.

