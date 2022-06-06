Assam boy embarks on a journey on foot to persuade NCERT to include chapter on Northeast in textbooks

HAILAKANDI, June 6: A resident of Patherkandi of Karimganj district in South Assam's Barak Valley and student of NIT has started a journey on foot to draw the attention of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) authorities for inducting a chapter for class IX and X syllabus about the Northeast for the spread of knowledge of the region. His tour is also aimed at promoting the culture and tradition of the Northeast for its growth and development.

The student of National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Silchar, Rajon Das started his journey on foot from Tripura Sundari Temple (popularly known as Matabari), Udaipur in Tripura on May 22 and will travel to Mizoram, Kamakhya (Guwahati) and Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh during his tour.

According to Rajon Das he walks12-13 hours every day since then and hoped that the tour would be completed within the next two months, he said.

Das said that the people of India should know about its beautiful landscapes, tradition, culture and everything related to it in the picturesque Northeastern Region. The introduction of a chapter on the Northeastern Region in the NCERT books, particularly for class-IX and class-X students, will be helpful in making students of different parts of the country to learn about the region and this will help in its progress and development in the future.

It is not the first time, Das also completed a 62 day journey on a bicycle from Assam to Khardungla (Ladakh) with a similar objective to promote the Northeast in 2021.