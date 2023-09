Guwahati, Sep 30: Assam lad Abhijit Baruah won the World Professional Boxing Championship on Saturday.

The competition took place in Tanzania, South Africa.

As per sources, Abhijit defeated 11-time winner in international professional boxing and two-time UBO title winner Saleha Makeloa.

It may be mentioned that Baruah left his job at the Assam police to become a full-time boxer.