Assam: Both boys and girls scoring 75% in HS exam to get scooters

Guwahati, June 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that from next academic year, the state government will distribute scooters to both boy and girl students who score more than 75 percent in higher secondary examinations.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister further informed that both boys and girls who score more than 75 percent marks will receive Rs. 10,000 as a one-time financial grant under the Anundoram Borooah Scheme from this academic year.

The cabinet further furnished a 10-year plan to tackle the flood situation in the state.

To facilitate the collection of real-time hydrological data for effective water resource planning and flood forecasting in critical river basins of the state, the cabinet has accorded approval to Guidelines for the Installation and Maintenance of Real-Time Data Acquisition Systems (RTDAS), 2024. The approved guidelines will allow faster approvals at the district level for installation of such advanced systems in the campuses of government establishments. These systems also provide crucial hydrological data for infrastructure planning and allow intelligent agriculture and irrigation practices in the long run, the cabinet said.

It approved a 10-year tentative roadmap for the installation of nearly 800 RTDAS units for date collection across the state.

Meanwhile, the cabinet took the following key decisions:

Improving Connectivity in Tea Gardens

To ensure all-weather connectivity in tea gardens, cabinet has accorded approval to construct Line Roads in 800 Tea Gardens

Each Line Road will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1 crore and a total cost of Rs. 800 crore has been approved

Ensuring Infrastructure Upgradation of Schools

To enhance quality of infrastructure in State-run educational institutions, Cabinet has accorded approval to upgrade 126 schools, with allocation of Rs. 8 crore to each school