Assam bomb threat: Police announce Rs 5 L reward for information, form SIT

Guwahati, August 17: In the aftermath of the bomb threat issued by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Independence Day, Assam Police has turned to the public for assistance on Friday.

In a desperate move, the police announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone providing credible information about the bomb planting that disrupted the state’s celebrations on August 15, throwing the state into chaos.

The police have issued a dedicated phone number - 9132699735 - for citizens to share any intelligence and assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

Additionally, the police added that information can be shared through social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, offering multiple avenues for public participation in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh revealed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been instituted to probe the incident, with a comprehensive action plan already in place.

"Officers-in-charge of the SIT will investigate the matter, and for coordination of the different cases, different SITs have been instituted across various districts," Singh said.

The investigation will be spearheaded by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), with assistance from an unnamed agency, he further divulged.

DGP Singh expressed confidence in solving the case, vowing to bring those responsible for disrupting the "peaceful atmosphere of Assam" to the book.

"I wish to give the people of Assam a message of hope - for all those trying to create chaos in Assam, we will identify them and take action," DGP Singh added, reassuring the public of the police's commitment to maintaining peace in the state.

Earlier, on August 15, the state was rattled by a bomb threat from ULFA-I, leading to extensive security operations.

These efforts have so far resulted in the recovery of about 10 “bomb-like” objects, including two in Guwahati.

The search continued on Friday, with two more suspicious objects reportedly recovered from the Satgaon and Lastgate areas of the city.