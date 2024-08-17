Assam bomb threat: High-level police meet underway in Sivasagar; CID secures crucial CCTV footage

Guwahati, Aug 17: A high-level meeting involving top officials of the Assam Police is currently underway at the Police Guest House in Sivasagar on Saturday.

The meeting, which includes the participation of Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and several district Superintendents of Police, is expected to focus on the ongoing investigation into the recent bomb threats across the state.



Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recovered crucial CCTV footage from two key locations in Guwahati—Panbazar and Gandhi Mandap.



These footages are expected to play a critical role in identifying those responsible for planting the explosives, according to police sources.



Reportedly, two video clips from a site near Hotel Prag Continental in Panbazar and three additional clips from the road leading to Gandhi Mandap, where another explosive device was discovered, have been retrieved.



The Crime Branch is currently analysing footage from the night before the incidents that transpired on August 15 in an effort to trace the individuals involved.



Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Lakhimpur Police detained a minor for questioning in connection with the case.



Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Aparna N reported that the boy was detained on Thursday night on suspicion of planting one of the two "IED-like devices" discovered in the district, though no formal arrests have been made.



In a related operation, authorities also conducted a search at the Panitola residence of Anup Chetia, the former self-styled general secretary of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), who signed a tripartite agreement with the government last year.



Chetia later told the press that he had informed police about the possible presence of bombs after being tipped off by ULFA (I) chief and former associate, Paresh Barua.



These developments follow a bomb threat issued by ULFA-I on August 15, which triggered a heightened security alert throughout Assam.



To date, approximately 10 "bomb-like" objects have been recovered, including two in Guwahati, as authorities continue their intensive search and investigation efforts.

